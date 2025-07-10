Katseye tickets on sale in Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Katseye unleashes its laser-driven pop-rock at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 24, 2025, 8 p.m. The 6,000-capacity Wharf venue will thump to hits like “Pulse” and “Chromatic,” powered by sub-bass drops and live guitars.

Tickets are available now via the venue, but DMV fans can sidestep service-charge sticker shock by purchasing through ScoreBig, which lists identical inventory with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Recent Katseye shows feature 90 minutes of nonstop visuals, including motion-capture avatars that dance across a 40-foot screen. The Anthem’s adjustable stage and balcony sightlines promise a club-meets-arena vibe unique to the Potomac waterfront.

Arrive early for Wharf eateries, then dive into Katseye’s high-energy soundscape—perfect for fans of Muse, Porter Robinson and anything in between.

Shop for Katseye tickets at The Anthem on November 24, 2025

