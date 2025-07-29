Kinky Boots tickets on sale in Boston at Citizens Bank Opera House

Kinky Boots kicks up its crimson heels at Boston’s Citizens Bank Opera House for an eight‑show run Feb. 17–22, 2026. The Tony‑winning musical pairs Cyndi Lauper’s pop‑bright score with Harvey Fierstein’s heart‑first book, following Northampton cobbler Charlie Price and drag diva Lola as they rescue a failing shoe factory with thigh‑high stilettos.

Tickets for every Boston performance are on sale now. While the Opera House box office serves walk‑ins, ScoreBig lists orchestra, mezzanine and premium aisle seats with zero hidden fees—ideal for planning a winter night on the town.

The lavish 1928 venue places the audience beneath gilded cherubs and crystal chandeliers—a glamorous match for Gregg Barnes’ sequin‑spangled costumes and Jerry Mitchell’s high‑energy choreography. Expect showstoppers like “Sex Is in the Heel” and the roof‑lifting finale “Raise You Up/Just Be” to bring the crowd to its feet.

Situated in the bustling Theatre District, the Opera House is flanked by tapas bars, Irish pubs and the neon glow of Boston Common garage. Arrive early for selfies beside Lola’s larger‑than‑life lobby cutout, then settle in for two and a half hours of laughter, swagger and a timely message: change the world when you change your mind.

