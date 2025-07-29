Lamp Announces ‘Future Behind Me – The Americas World Tour’ With Fall 2025 Dates

Japanese indie pop trio Lamp has announced an extensive global tour slated for fall 2025. Titled the Future Behind Me – The Americas World Tour, the run will bring the band to stages across Latin and North America.

The tour launches October 1 in Mexico City, where Lamp will perform at Auditorio BB. The band will continue across South America with concerts in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Lima.

The North American tour is set to begin October 18 in New Haven, Connecticut at Toad’s Place. From there, Lamp is set to make stops in cities such as Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston, with performances also scheduled for Oakland, Anaheim, and Toronto. The tour will wrap up with a show in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Friday, November 28.

Tickets for the tour will be made available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, July 30. Fans can sign up for early access through the band’s official site. Additional presales will take place throughout the week before general on sale begins Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Wed Oct – 01 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio BB

Sun Oct 05 – São Paulo, BR – Cine Joia

Wed Oct 08 – Buenos Aires, AR – C Art Media

Sun Oct 12 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Coliseo

Tue Oct 14 – Lima, PE – C.C. Barranco

Sat Oct 18 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Sun Oct 19 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Tue Oct 21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Oct 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Oct 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Tue Oct 28 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Fri Oct 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Sat Nov 01 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Tue Nov 04 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Thu Nov 06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Fri Nov 07 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Mon Nov 10 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

Fri Nov 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sun Nov 16 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Wed Nov 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

Fri Nov 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Sun Nov 23 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Wed Nov 26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Fri Nov 28 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17