Tim Leiweke resigns as OVG CEO after federal indictment; OVG360’s Granger takes over as chief executive

Chris Granger has taken over as Oak View Group CEO in the wake of Tim Lieweke's federal indictment.

Tim Leiweke has resigned as chief executive of Oak View Group (OVG) just hours after the U.S. Department of Justice indicted the arena‑development veteran on a charge of conspiring to rig bids for the University of Texas’ Moody Center project.

OVG’s board elevated Chris Granger, president of the company’s OVG360 venue‑services division, to the top job. Leiweke, who co‑founded OVG with Irving Azoff in 2015, will remain vice chair of the board and a significant shareholder.

Federal prosecutors allege Leiweke struck an illegal agreement with rival developer Legends in 2018 under which Legends would withdraw from the Moody Center competition in return for subcontracting work on the arena. OVG ultimately won the contract; prosecutors say the deal deprived the public university of a competitive process. The company has agreed to pay $15 million to settle related charges, while Legends will pay $1.5 million. Leiweke faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.

“It has been my great honor to help found and lead OVG as it has grown into the special, customer‑oriented company it is today,” Leiweke said in a statement announcing his departure. He added that he did not want to “distract from the accomplishments of the team,” noting he remains “as committed as ever to the long‑term success of the company.”

Granger, who joined OVG in 2021 after leadership stints with Ilitch Holdings, the Sacramento Kings and the NBA league office, said he is “honored to serve in this role” and looks forward to working with the company’s “deep roster of leaders” to deliver for clients and partners.

Board chair Lee Wittlinger thanked Leiweke for his contributions and credited Granger with driving “exceptional” results at OVG360, which manages food, hospitality and event services at more than 300 venues.