Leona Lewis Announces ‘A Starry Night’ Residency in Las Vegas

Leona Lewis is set to perform her first U.S. concert series with a holiday-themed residency in Las Vegas.

The British singer will headline “A Starry Night,” a limited engagement at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort, running from November 1, 2025, through January 3, 2026.

The residency includes 33 performances, with shows scheduled for November 1–2, 5, 7–9, 12, 14–16, 25, 27–29; December 5–7, 10, 12–14, 17, 19–21, 24, 26–28, 30–31; and January 2–3. Lewis will perform on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The show is described as a “Christmas spectacular filled with heartfelt hits and holiday cheer,” aimed at audiences of all ages.

“I’m elated to bring this show to Voltaire as it’s been years in the making, made specially for my fans,” Lewis said in a statement. “Christmas has always been such a special time for me and my family and there’s nothing quite like the energy of Las Vegas during the holidays. I cannot wait to take the stage and spread some holiday magic.”

Tickets for the residency will be available at voltairelv.com. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Lewis’ official website.

