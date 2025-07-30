Little Big Unveil ‘The Original Skibidi Tour’

By Olivia Perreault 13 seconds ago

Russian rave band Little Big is bringing their high-energy live show across North America this fall with the announcement of “The Original Skibidi Tour.”

The tour kicks off October 22 at Webster Hall in New York City and spans nearly a month with stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up November 14 in San Diego.

Tickets for “The Original Skibidi Tour” go on sale beginning Thursday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details via the band’s official website at https://littlebig.band/. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees that are common on other platforms. Check out available Little Big Tickets now.

Little Big first gained international recognition with their viral single “Skibidi” and have become known for their provocative music videos, satirical humor, and genre-defying sound that blends rave, punk, and pop. Their cult following continues to grow worldwide, fueled by dynamic live performances and a unique visual aesthetic.

Advertisement

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Little Big “The Original Skibidi Tour” Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
10/22Webster Hall – New York, NY
10/23Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA
10/24Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA
10/25The Howard Theatre – Washington, DC
10/27MTELUS – Montreal, QC
10/28REBEL – Toronto, ON
10/30The Majestic – Detroit, MI
10/31Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL
11/01Skyway Theater – Minneapolis, MN
11/04Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB
11/05The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB
11/07Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
11/08Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
11/09Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
11/12The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
11/13The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA
11/14The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”