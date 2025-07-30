Little Big Unveil ‘The Original Skibidi Tour’

Russian rave band Little Big is bringing their high-energy live show across North America this fall with the announcement of “The Original Skibidi Tour.”

The tour kicks off October 22 at Webster Hall in New York City and spans nearly a month with stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up November 14 in San Diego.

Tickets for “The Original Skibidi Tour” go on sale beginning Thursday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details via the band’s official website at https://littlebig.band/. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees that are common on other platforms. Check out available Little Big Tickets now.

Little Big first gained international recognition with their viral single “Skibidi” and have become known for their provocative music videos, satirical humor, and genre-defying sound that blends rave, punk, and pop. Their cult following continues to grow worldwide, fueled by dynamic live performances and a unique visual aesthetic.

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City 10/22 Webster Hall – New York, NY 10/23 Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA 10/24 Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA 10/25 The Howard Theatre – Washington, DC 10/27 MTELUS – Montreal, QC 10/28 REBEL – Toronto, ON 10/30 The Majestic – Detroit, MI 10/31 Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL 11/01 Skyway Theater – Minneapolis, MN 11/04 Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB 11/05 The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB 11/07 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC 11/08 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA 11/09 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR 11/12 The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA 11/13 The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA 11/14 The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

