Live Nation Partners With KultureCity to Expand Sensory Inclusive™ Venues Across North America

Live Nation has announced a major partnership with KultureCity, a nonprofit focused on sensory accessibility and inclusion, to enhance the fan experience for individuals with sensory processing needs. As part of this initiative, 25 Live Nation-operated venues across the U.S. and Canada have now received Sensory Inclusive™ certification, with more set to follow later this year.

The certification, developed by KultureCity, ensures that venue staff are trained to accommodate guests with sensory sensitivities. Certified locations are equipped with sensory bags that include noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and other resources designed to reduce sensory overload. These items are available at no cost during events. Additional features include venue signage to indicate quiet zones and sensory resource pickup points, along with integration into the KultureCity app to help fans plan their visits in advance.

“This is the largest partnership of its kind in live entertainment,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity. “By partnering with Live Nation, we are scaling our impact and redefining what it means to create inclusive spaces.”

Live Nation officials say the initiative is part of a broader commitment to accessibility and hospitality across its venues.

“We’re committed to making sure fans feel welcome at our venues and we’re extremely proud of this certification,” Karl Adams, Head of Venue Operations for Live Nation, said in a press release. “Thanks to our partnership with KultureCity, our venues are taking a new approach to hospitality and improving fan experience.”

After a successful pilot program and positive fan feedback, Live Nation expanded its partnership with KultureCity ahead of the 2025 concert season. Nine additional venues are slated to receive certification by the fall, further extending the network of sensory-friendly concert spaces.

Newly certified venues include:

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (Richmond, VA)

Coca-Cola Amphitheater (Birmingham, AL)

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (Maryland Heights, MO)

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)

Rogers Stadium (Toronto, ON)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

The Dome (Virginia Beach, VA)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (Virginia Beach, VA)

Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Other participating venues include Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, and Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN, among others. A full list includes both indoor and outdoor venues in key entertainment markets across North America.

For fans with sensory sensitivities, the expanded program offers greater access to live entertainment in spaces designed to be more welcoming, comfortable, and inclusive.