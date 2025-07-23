Loathe Sets 25-Date Fall U.S. Headlining Tour

Loathe will return to the United States this fall for a headlining tour with support from Trauma Ray and Spy.

The 25-date trek begins October 21 in Mesa, Arizona at Nile Theater. From there, the band is slated to make stops in cities such as Austin, Houston, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver and Seattle before wrapping up on November 24 in Anaheim at House of Blues.

Tickets will be available through a Live Nation pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. local time using the code LIGHTS. General on-sale begins Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

This marks Loathe’s first full-scale U.S. headlining run since supporting Spiritbox on a North American tour earlier this year. The UK-based group, known for blending elements of metalcore, shoegaze, and ambient music, last released a full-length album in 2020 with I Let It In and It Took Everything. They returned in May with a new single, “Gifted Every Strength.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

10/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

10/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

10/28 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall *

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

11/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

11/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

11/07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA *

11/11 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy *

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall *

11/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Summit *

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

11/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom *

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

11/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

* = w/ Trauma Ray and Spy

^ = w/ Trauma Ray