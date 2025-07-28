Lollapalooza Expands Sustainability Efforts with Return of Battery-Powered Main Stage

Lollapalooza is doubling down on its sustainability initiatives for 2025, bringing back its fully battery-powered Main Stage in a continued effort to reduce emissions at one of the country’s most prominent music festivals.

Returning to Chicago’s Grant Park from July 31 through August 3, the festival will once again power its T-Mobile-sponsored Main Stage using a hybrid battery system developed in collaboration with Live Nation’s Green Nation initiative and environmental nonprofit REVERB. The system will deploy more than 1.5 MWh of battery storage capacity to support the stage’s full audio, lighting, video, and production operations—significantly limiting the need for traditional biodiesel generators.

| READ: Lollapalooza Sells-Out Four-Day Passes in Under One Hour |

Last year’s implementation of the battery-powered system resulted in a 67% reduction in fuel use, saving over 3,000 gallons of biodiesel and preventing 26 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions—roughly equivalent to powering five homes for a year.

“We are excited and proud to continue this effort by utilizing a cutting-edge hybrid battery system to power our performances while reducing emissions,” said Jake Perry, Director of Operations and Sustainability at C3 Presents, the festival’s production company.

The initiative is part of a broader mission by Live Nation to improve sustainability across its events worldwide.

“Lollapalooza continues to demonstrate what’s possible when a festival leads with ambition and action,” said Lucy August-Perna, Head of Global Sustainability at Live Nation. “Bringing the battery-powered main stage back to Lollapalooza in 2025 is part of that mission—not only reducing emissions and improving the fan experience, but helping shape a more sustainable blueprint for festivals around the world.”

REVERB co-founder Adam Gardner also praised the effort, noting the festival’s evolution since 2023, when Billie Eilish’s headlining set marked the first use of battery power for a main stage performance. “Powering the entire T-Mobile Stage this year with Green Nation and the festival means even less diesel and a bigger step for climate-friendly live music,” he said.

| READ: Airbnb, Live Nation Launch Global Fan Experience Partnership at Lollapalooza Festivals |

Sustainability efforts at Lollapalooza extend well beyond the Main Stage. The festival uses biodiesel fuel across its infrastructure and emphasizes eco-conscious initiatives throughout Grant Park, including composting, recycling, and the use of biodegradable service items. Hydration Stations offer free filtered water, and nearly 22,000 pounds of construction materials were recovered and redirected from landfills in 2024 alone for reuse in the local community.

Additionally, the Plant Base food court—featuring exclusively plant-based vendors—returns in 2025 with expanded offerings. This initiative aligns with Lollapalooza’s partnership with global conservation group Re:wild, which will once again engage fans with education on sustainable living, including the environmental benefits of reducing animal-based food consumption.

This year’s lineup includes major artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Luke Combs, TWICE, A$AP Rocky, and Korn, among many others.

A limited number of tickets for Lollapalooza 2025 remain available at lollapalooza.com. Fans can sign up for email and SMS updates via the site and follow the festival’s social media channels for the latest announcements.