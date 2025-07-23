Chargers, Ticketmaster Extend Multifaceted Partnership

The Los Angeles Chargers are extending their long-standing partnership with Ticketmaster, which will remain the team’s official ticketing partner across multiple aspects of the organization.

The renewed agreement spans digital ticketing, analytics, fan engagement, sponsorship, and community outreach. Ticketmaster’s platform will continue to power a range of initiatives for the NFL team, including season ticket holder events, the Chargers’ schedule release, and the Ticketmaster Terrace fan zone during Training Camp.

“Our continued partnership with Ticketmaster helps us deliver seamless, secure, and customized experiences to our fans at every touchpoint,” the team said in a statement announcing the extension.

A central component of the collaboration is the use of Ticketmaster’s data and analytics tools. The Chargers’ Business Intelligence department relies on Ticketmaster products like LiveAnalytics and the Nexus Partner Network to drive fan engagement through tailored marketing and outreach.

Beyond technology, the relationship also emphasizes community impact. Ticketmaster will again serve as the presenting sponsor of the Chargers Community Corner, a program under the Chargers Impact Fund that provides game tickets to local nonprofit groups. More than 500 individuals from underserved Southern California communities attended a Chargers game last season through the initiative.

The Ticketmaster Terrace, a highlight of Training Camp, will also return this year. The field-level space offers young fans an opportunity to watch practice up close and get autographs from players and coaches.