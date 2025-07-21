Lukas Nelson Plots ‘The American Romance Tour’

Lukas Nelson is hitting the road this fall for a newly announced leg of his “The American Romance Tour.” The acclaimed singer-songwriter will bring his signature blend of Americana, country, and rock to stages across the country, with new dates added throughout the South, Midwest, and beyond.

The tour kicks off with two nights in Austin, Texas, beginning September 29 at the Paramount Theatre, and will continue through cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, and more. Select shows will feature support from special guests Stephen Wilson Jr., The Band Loula, and Laci Kaye Booth. Nelson will also make appearances at major music festivals like Mempho Music Festival and Riverfront Revival Music Festival.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on presale beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticketing information, visit Lukas Nelson’s official website. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees. Visit Lukas Nelson Tickets.

Lukas Nelson, son of country music legend Willie Nelson, has carved out a successful career with his band Promise of the Real, known for their collaborations with Neil Young and a catalog of critically acclaimed albums. His latest release, “Sticks and Stones,” showcases his lyrical storytelling and genre-blending sound, earning praise for its raw energy and heartfelt narratives.

Date Venue and City Shop Sept. 29 Paramount Theatre, Austin, TX Tickets Sept. 30 Paramount Theatre, Austin, TX Tickets Oct. 2 Majestic Theatre, Dallas, TX Tickets Oct. 3 The Hall, Little Rock, AR Tickets Oct. 4 Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, TN Oct. 6 Princess Theatre, Decatur, AL Tickets Oct. 8 The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN Tickets Oct. 9 Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA Tickets Oct. 10 Riverfront Revival Music Festival, North Charleston, SC Oct. 12 Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, NC Tickets Oct. 14 Lincoln Theater, Washington, D.C. Tickets Oct. 15 Brooklyn Bowl, Philadelphia, PA Tickets Oct. 21 Globe Iron, Cleveland, OH Tickets Oct. 22 Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI Tickets Oct. 24 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI Tickets Oct. 25 The Sylvee, Madison, WI Tickets Oct. 26 The Vic, Chicago, IL Tickets Oct. 28 Palace Theater, Saint Paul, MN Tickets Oct. 29 The Admiral, Omaha, NE Tickets Oct. 31 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”