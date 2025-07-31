Magdalena Bay tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Fillmore

Magdalena Bay brings its synth-pop daydreams to The Fillmore Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 2025, with doors at 8 p.m. Duo Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin promise a visually immersive show packed with shimmering tracks from their breakout album Mercurial World.

Tickets are available now at the Fillmore box office and via ScoreBig, the trusted source for live-event seats that come with up-front, all-in pricing.

Known for DIY aesthetics and glitchy Y2K visuals, Magdalena Bay has earned critical praise from Pitchfork and NPR, while amassing millions of TikTok views. Philadelphia fans can expect an eclectic set list blending retro synth lines with hyper-modern production, including fan favorites “Chaeri” and “Secrets (Your Fire).”

The Fillmore’s 2,500-capacity main room pairs state-of-the-art lighting with industrial-chic charm, making it the perfect backdrop for the duo’s neon palette. Located in Fishtown’s entertainment district, the venue offers nearby gastropubs and street-art-laden alleyways for pre-show exploration.

