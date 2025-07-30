Manchester United Fans Push Back Against Rumored Seat License Plan

By Olivia Perreault 2 hours ago
Manchester City vs. Manchester United | Little Savage, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Manchester City vs. Manchester United | Little Savage, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Manchester United fans are calling-out the team for considering implementing £4,000 Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs) for their new stadium.

While PSLs are commonly used across the U.S., the Premier League has not introduced the system yet. Those who purchase the PSL would be the first to be able to purchase a seat for the next 30 years, however if they are unable to buy season tickets, they would automatically lose their license.

No decision has been made regarding the PSLs at this time, though fans have already strongly voiced their oppositions, noting that they would have to shell out thousands before paying separately for their season tickets.

The venue is set to open for the 2031-2032 season. Fans will reportedly receive a survey regarding the PSLs in the near future.