Manchester United Fans Push Back Against Rumored Seat License Plan

Manchester United fans are calling-out the team for considering implementing £4,000 Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs) for their new stadium.

While PSLs are commonly used across the U.S., the Premier League has not introduced the system yet. Those who purchase the PSL would be the first to be able to purchase a seat for the next 30 years, however if they are unable to buy season tickets, they would automatically lose their license.

No decision has been made regarding the PSLs at this time, though fans have already strongly voiced their oppositions, noting that they would have to shell out thousands before paying separately for their season tickets.

To all those who allegedly voted for the new stadium. The latest reports that they are looking into a PSL idea will be the very end of football as we know it at old Trafford. If you’re not familiar with PSL , look it up, you’ll be devastated. Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag. — Steve-United born and bred. (@Stevenj83012034) July 24, 2025

Imagine charging 4k extra for that brand of football. Diabolical — Rohan (@Rohaaaaaannn) July 24, 2025

They really wanna suck the soul out of the club further. — Kenny 🇿🇦 (@Llekamania_) July 24, 2025

Football is slowly turning into nothing but a business and it’s the fans who will suffer the most. Clubs forget that the soul of football is in the stands not in boardroom profits. — Rooney 💫 (@RooneyUchiha26) July 24, 2025

Proper Mancs from Manchester deserve better than this shite. Disgusting behaviour. — Kopite306 (@IntoThemReds) July 24, 2025

This is the US model and you can guarantee that is one club gets away with it, the others will follow. US owners backed by investors are the biggest threat to our game in this country. — LeazesEnder (@IanBiggins) July 24, 2025

They'll be playing in an empty stadium then — Pete Evans🇺🇦 (@pete689908) July 24, 2025

Family of 4 £16k 🥴 this is peak football eating itself, don’t point & laugh people, this might be you one day, let’s hope the new football regulator shuts this right down from the off — Ray Cairns (@RCMCFCX3) July 24, 2025

The venue is set to open for the 2031-2032 season. Fans will reportedly receive a survey regarding the PSLs in the near future.