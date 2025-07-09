Matt Cameron Announces Split with Pearl Jam After Nearly 30 Years

After almost three decades, drummer Matt Cameron has announced his departure from Pearl Jam.

Cameron shared the news on Monday, noting in a social media post that he parted ways with the group.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron said. “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Cameron promised “more to follow.”

Pearl Jam also issued a statement on the band’s official social channels, writing that “from being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.”

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings,” Pearl Jam said. “It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.”

They added: “We love you Matt.”

Cameron first joined the group around a year after Soundgarden broke up in 1997. He eventually became a full-time member of the group and can be heard on 2000’s Binaural, as well as every release since.

