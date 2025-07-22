Matteo Bocelli Unveils New ‘Falling In Love’ U.S. Tour Dates

Matteo Bocelli is bringing his signature blend of classical heritage and contemporary pop back to the United States this fall.
The Italian singer-songwriter has unveiled a 14-city trek in support of his sophomore album, Falling In Love, with performances slated to begin September 11 at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre.
From there, Bocelli is set to make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, and Wilmington before wrapping up on December 19 in Huntington at The Paramount.
The announcement comes ahead of the album’s official release, scheduled for September 12.
An artist presale is set to begin July 22 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will go on sale July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans of the singer can visit his official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Falling In Love U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 11 – New York, NY. The Gramercy Theatre
Sept. 16 – Los Angeles, CA, The Sun Rose
Nov. 29 – Rancho Mirage, CA, The Show at Agua Caliente
Nov. 30 – Mesa, AZ, Mesa Arts Center
Dec. 2 – Cerritos, CA, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 4 – Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre
Dec. 6 – Park City, UT, Eccles Center
Dec. 7 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
Dec. 10 – Madison, WI, The Orpheum Theater
Dec. 12 – Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre
Dec. 13 – Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre
Dec. 16 – Wilmington, DE, The Playhouse on Rodney Square
Dec. 17 – Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts
Dec. 19 – Huntington, NY, The Paramount