Matteo Bocelli Unveils New ‘Falling In Love’ U.S. Tour Dates

Matteo Bocelli is bringing his signature blend of classical heritage and contemporary pop back to the United States this fall.

The Italian singer-songwriter has unveiled a 14-city trek in support of his sophomore album, Falling In Love, with performances slated to begin September 11 at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre.

From there, Bocelli is set to make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, and Wilmington before wrapping up on December 19 in Huntington at The Paramount.

The announcement comes ahead of the album’s official release, scheduled for September 12.

An artist presale is set to begin July 22 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will go on sale July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans of the singer can visit his official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sept. 11 – New York, NY. The Gramercy Theatre

Sept. 16 – Los Angeles, CA, The Sun Rose

Nov. 29 – Rancho Mirage, CA, The Show at Agua Caliente

Nov. 30 – Mesa, AZ, Mesa Arts Center

Dec. 2 – Cerritos, CA, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 4 – Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre

Dec. 6 – Park City, UT, Eccles Center

Dec. 7 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

Dec. 10 – Madison, WI, The Orpheum Theater

Dec. 12 – Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre

Dec. 13 – Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

Dec. 16 – Wilmington, DE, The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Dec. 17 – Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts

Dec. 19 – Huntington, NY, The Paramount