Maui Music & Food Experience Returns in August with Star-Studded Lineup, Expanded Mission

The second annual Maui Music & Food Experience (MMFE) is set to return to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa from August 15-16, featuring an eclectic lineup of musicians and chefs in a celebration that blends entertainment with community impact.

Organized by the Hua Momona Foundation, this year’s event aims to continue its mission of supporting Maui’s recovery from the devastating Lahaina fires, combating food insecurity, and nurturing the island’s youth music programs. Last year’s inaugural festival raised $250,000 for fire survivors and brought a much-needed economic boost to the region.

Headlining the 2025 MMFE is a diverse roster of acclaimed artists, led by Experience Music Director Nicholas Tremulis. Scheduled performers include Bernard Fowler of The Rolling Stones fronting Mongoose, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk with special guest Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) for a Jimi Hendrix tribute, Hawaiian favorites Paula Fuga, Kanekoa, Marty Dread, Tavana, and Ledward Kaapana, among others. Attendees can also expect nightly jam sessions at the resort, adding an intimate, after-hours layer to the festival experience.

“The situation in Hawaii is both deeply important and personal to me,” said Isley, who returns after last year’s show. “There’s something special about [Lahaina’s] history, the walkability, and the slower pace — it gives you the opportunity to connect… Last year’s show was a lot of fun… like singing ‘Happy Birthday’ — everyone knew the words, and everyone joined in.”

On the culinary front, the festival will feature celebrated chefs such as Zach Laidlaw, the MMFE’s Executive Chef and local sustainable farming advocate, alongside Next Level Chef Season 3 winner Gabrielle Chappel, World Rice Champion Ryan Von Smith, and Sheraton Maui’s Executive Chef Charles Andres. The chefs will collaborate on immersive dining experiences showcasing bold flavors and locally sourced ingredients. A poolside kickoff event on August 13 will bring chefs and artists together in a relaxed setting open to MMFE and hotel guests.

“Last year’s festival was deeply personal for me, not just as a chef, but as a member of the Lahaina community still healing,” said Laidlaw. “Cooking for a cause this meaningful… is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of feeling.”

General admission, VIP, and platinum passes are on sale now, with price increases scheduled for August 1 and again on August 11.

Building on its Maui roots, the MMFE will also head to the mainland this fall, with additional dates in San Antonio on September 20 and Chicago on November 7.

“The amazing response in 2024 inspired us to take this celebration of Aloha to more communities,” said Hua Momona Foundation founder Gary Grube. “We’re grateful for the support from our donors, sponsors, artists, and concert guests to make this happen so that our Maui community programs continue to thrive.”

MMFE sponsors include Hawaiian Airlines, Ocean Vodka, Volcano Wasabi, and the Will Smith Foundation (San Antonio). The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will serve as the event’s official host hotel, offering discounted rates for attendees.

Find more information regarding this year’s festival here.