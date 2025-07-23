Metallica Scholars Initiative Expands to 75 Schools with Record $3M Grant

The Metallica Scholars Initiative is ramping up for its seventh year with a record-setting expansion and funding boost, according to a recent announcement from Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH). The workforce education program will now operate in 75 community colleges across all 50 U.S. states and Guam, bolstered by a $3 million investment—the largest in the program’s history.

Fifteen new colleges have joined the initiative for the 2025 cycle, each receiving $75,000 in grant funding to support students pursuing career and technical education. The initiative, launched in 2019 with just 10 schools, is expected to reach approximately 10,000 students this year.

“MSI’s success is a testament to the hardworking students in the program and the support AWMH receives from corporate partners Carhartt, the Lowe’s Foundation, Wolverine, and CNH,” the foundation stated in its release.

Initially focused on manufacturing-related training, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has since grown to support a wide range of workforce paths, helping students gain skills for careers that offer sustainable wages and economic mobility. To date, AWMH has contributed more than $13.5 million toward its goal of strengthening the American workforce.

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a key partner since the program’s inception, continues to support the initiative’s expansion and implementation across the country.

New Schools Added in Year 7:

Allan Hancock College (CA)

Atlantic Cape Community College (NJ)

Arkansas State University-Beebe (AR)

Chattahoochee Valley Community College (AL)

College of Southern Idaho (ID)

Community College of Beaver County (PA)

De Anza College (CA)

Eastern New Mexico University–Ruidoso (NM)

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus (IN)

Laramie County Community College (WY)

Leeward Community College (HI)

Mott Community College (MI)

Northeast Community College (NE)

Northland Pioneer College (AZ)

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (SC)

Salish Kootenai College (MT)

For the full list of participating colleges and more information about the program, visit allwithinmyhands.org or Metallica’s official site.