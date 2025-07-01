MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Debuts Outdoor ‘Backyard’ Experience

Concertgoers at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre can expect an enhanced pre-show experience this summer with the debut of The Backyard, a newly unveiled outdoor hangout space designed to bring a backyard party vibe to the venue’s already-popular concert atmosphere.

The venue’s website describes The Backyard as “rooted in music, and most of all, inspired by great American backyards,” offering fans a place to unwind before the show with food, drinks, and entertainment in an open-air setting.

Features of the new space include shaded seating areas, lawn games, live DJ sets and performances by local artists. A specialized menu highlights barbecue staples and summer favorites, along with exclusive beverage offerings. Fans can also take advantage of shorter lines for merchandise, aiming to streamline the pre-show experience.

The addition is part of a growing trend across major amphitheaters and concert venues looking to enhance fan engagement and increase dwell time before performances. The Backyard is marketed as an “upgrade,” suggesting that access may be limited or come at an additional cost.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, located on the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, hosts major national tours throughout the summer season. Acts scheduled to appear this year include Limp Bizkit, Morgan Wallen, Alanis Morissette, and The Doobie Brothers.

With The Backyard, the amphitheater aims to give fans more than just a seat to a show — offering a chance to socialize, explore, and enjoy the atmosphere from the moment they arrive.