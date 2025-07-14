MJ – The Musical tickets on sale in Winnipeg at Centennial Concert Hall

MJ – The Musical, Broadway’s electrifying tribute to Michael Jackson, moonwalks into Winnipeg’s Manitoba Centennial Concert Hall for a week-long run Nov. 5–9, 2025. Featuring 25 of the King of Pop’s greatest hits, the Tony-winning production follows Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous Tour rehearsals, capturing the energy, artistry and iconic choreography that defined a generation. Tickets for all seven Winnipeg performances are on sale now. Fans can buy through the venue, but they’ll find transparent pricing and no hidden fees on ScoreBig, home to deals on the hottest shows coast-to-coast. This is the musical’s first stop in Manitoba, giving Prairie audiences a rare chance to experience Broadway production values—soaring vocals, dazzling costumes and a live band—without booking a flight to New York. With a book by Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and direction/choreography by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, MJ has earned critical praise for capturing Jackson’s genius while acknowledging the man behind the hits. The 2,300-seat Centennial Concert Hall—longtime host to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet—offers state-of-the-art sound that puts “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal” and “Billie Jean” front and center. Whether you grew up with vinyl or discovered MJ on streaming playlists, this production will have you dancing in the aisles. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on MJ – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.