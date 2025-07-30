MLB Speedway Classic on Track to Break Attendance Records

The MLB’s Speedway Classic, set to take over Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday, is on track to break attendance records.

The game, which will see the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, August 2, marks the first regular season MLB game to ever be played in Tennessee. The Bristol Motor Speedway, which has a capacity of 146,000, was transformed specifically for the event.

Already, 85,000 tickets have been sold, which is close to breaking the MLB’s single-game, regular season attendance record.

Currently, the paid season attendance record is held by a double-header between the Cleveland Browns and New York Yankees at Cleveland Stadium in 1954, which sold 85,000 tickets. The all-time MLB attendance record is 84,587 tickets sold for the 2008 preseason game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

According to the MLB, fans from all 50 states – as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands – have purchased tickets for this weekend’s match.

Aside from the game, attendees can look forward to musical performances from big-name acts like country’s Tim McGraw and Jake Owen as well as Latin star Pitbull. A range of “fan festivities” will also take place.

“Tennessee has a remarkable history of hosting sporting events on the national stage, and we’re honoured to host the first Major League Baseball game of its kind in state history,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee previously stated. “Baseball is a great American brand that belongs in Tennessee, and we look forward to welcoming Reds and Braves fans to Bristol while ensuring continued economic growth and prosperity across the Volunteer State.”

