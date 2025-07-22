New Country Music Festival ‘Strummingbird’ to Tour Australia in 2025

A new country music festival is set to launch across Australia. Strummingbird, created by the team behind the Spilt Milk festival, will debut in 2025 with stops on the Sunshine Coast, in Newcastle, and in Perth.

The Sunshine Coast will host the first edition of the festival on October 25. Strummingbird will then head to Newcastle on November 1, before wrapping up in Perth on November 2.

Presented in partnership with Live Nation, the festival is produced by Kick Entertainment. According to Rolling Stone, Strummingbird aims to blend traditional country music with a modern twist, offering more than just live music performances.

In addition to the artist lineup, the event will feature line dancing, a sideshow alley with a mechanical bull, food and beverage vendors, and themed merchandise.

The full festival lineup will be announced on July 31. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning August 7, with general tickets on sale August 8.

For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest information, festivalgoers can visit the official Strummingbird website.