Noah Kahan’s Out of the Blue Festival Returns to Riviera Cancún in 2026

Out of the Blue Festival is set to return to Riviera Cancún, Mexico, in January 2026, with Noah Kahan once again at the helm. The four-day destination music event will take place January 8–11 at the Moon Palace Resort, featuring performances by Kahan, Mumford & Sons, and Caamp, among others.

Now in its third year with Kahan curating the lineup, the festival blends beachfront concerts, late-night sets, and poolside performances in an all-inclusive setting. The 2-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform multiple times throughout the week, including a closing night “Noah Kahan & Friends” set expected to feature surprise collaborations.

“I’m honored to be hosting Out of the Blue Festival this year,” Kahan said in a statement. “We’re gonna have so many amazing artists and friends playing on the beach.”

The 2026 lineup includes folk-rock favorites Caamp, Grammy winners Mumford & Sons, and rising artists like Role Model, flipturn, Gigi Perez, Sam Barber, Leif Vollebekk, Goldford, and Cassandra Coleman. More acts are expected to be announced.

Concerts will be staged throughout the luxury resort’s grounds, with immersive performances designed to foster spontaneous artist-audience interactions and musical collaborations. The festival experience includes sunrise DJ sets, artist-led activities, wellness programming, and daily beachfront yoga.

Out of the Blue also promotes sustainability, with organizers pledging a plastic-free concert environment and expanded waste-sorting and recycling efforts in collaboration with local initiatives.

All-inclusive packages — covering luxury accommodations, airport transfers, unlimited dining and beverages, and full access to performances and activities — go on sale Wednesday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET. A pre-sale for previous attendees opens Tuesday, July 22.

In addition to the music, festivalgoers can explore the region through optional excursions to cenotes, sailing tours, and visits to Mayan ruins such as Chichén Itzá, arranged via the festival’s adventure concierge.

More information is available via the festival’s official website.