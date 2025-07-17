Palm Tree Festival to Hold First Event in Napa Valley This October with Kygo, Chainsmokers

The first-ever California edition of Palm Tree Festival will pop-up in Napa Valley this October.

Kygo’s luxury festival, first held in 2021, has previously hosted editions of the festival in the Hamptons and Aspen. The California edition will be presented by Palm Tree Crew in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment and Blue Note Napa, taking place on October 11 at The Meritage Resort & Spa — a luxury resort amid acres of vineyards.

Kygo will headline the event alongside veterans of the festival, the EDM powerhouse duo Chainsmokers. Additional acts include Odd Mob, DJ Vandelux, Mia Moretti, and Goshfather.

Presale tickets are currently up-for-grabs here with the code NAPA25.

The festival, described as an “intimate, carefully curated experience featuring world-class artists and top-tier production,” has limited tickets available, which organizers say helps “guests enjoy unparalleled access to their favorite performers in a more sophisticated setting surrounded by a community of like-minded music lovers.”

Kygo previously told Billboard that he had the idea alongside his manager and festival co-founder Myles Shear, as the pair wanted to create a lifestyle brand, similar to Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville.

“[Buffet] created so many areas where [his fans] can come together — it doesn’t even need to be at his shows. It can be at his hotel or a Margaritaville bar,” Kygo told the publication in 2022. “That’s what we’re trying to create: something that’s bigger than the music. A community, a movement.”

Palm Tree Festival will also host events this year in St. Tropez on July 26 with A$AP Rocky and Swedish House Mafia, Sardinia on August 9 featuring Rampa and Dom Dolla, and Montecito on October 4 with John Mayer and Kygo. Find info on all of Palm Tree Festival’s events here.