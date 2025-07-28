Pantera Cancels Upcoming Performances to Mourn Ozzy Osbourne

The metalheads of Pantera have called-off multiple upcoming performances in wake of the death of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne.

The band noted in a statement on Instagram that they would be “taking time to process” the loss of Osbourne, who passed away on July 22 at 75-years-old. Their upcoming concerts in New Hampshire, Alabama, and Virginia have been cancelled, and two more in New York and New Jersey will be rescheduled.

“Ozzy wasn’t just a legend who shaped the very foundation of heavy metal and inspired Pantera from the beginning — he was family,” Pantera wrote. “A mentor, a brother, and a constant presence in our lives both on and off the stage. The bond we shared with him ran far deeper than music.”

Pantera just appeared at Osbourne’s final show, Back To The Beginning, at Birmingham, England’s Villa Park on July 5. The iconic Black Sabbath reunion saw Osbourne perform four songs with the band, as well as five solo songs.

“Right now, our priority is honoring Ozzy’s memory and supporting our extended family,” Pantera continued. “We thank our fans for their understanding and promise to return with the same fire and fury — but not until we’ve had time to grieve this massive loss.”

Pantera is currently performing a sprawling summer tour across the U.S. with support from Amon Amarth. They are set to take the stage next in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 2, followed by a gig in Hartford, Connecticut on August 3. Their tour runs through mid-September, stopping in St. Louis, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Raleigh before wrapping-up in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 13.

Find Pantera’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as the rescheduled/cancelled gigs:

Pantera | Tour 2025

07/28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC — RESCHEDULED, DATE TBD

07/29 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion — CANCELLED

07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center — RESCHEDULED, DATE TBD

08/02 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/03 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

08/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/27 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/02 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater — CANCELLED

09/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater — CANCELLED

09/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park

09/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre