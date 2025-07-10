Paul McCartney Bringing “Got Back” Tour to North America for Fall 2025

Sir Paul McCartney will bring his celebrated live show back to North America this fall, unveiling the “Get Back Tour 2025” with 19 performances spanning the United States and Canada. The run promises a career‑spanning set that touches every era of McCartney’s unmatched songbook — from The Beatles and Wings classics to solo favorites.

The trek launches September 29 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and winds through major stadiums and arenas before closing with back‑to‑back nights at Chicago’s United Center on November 24‑25. Along the way, McCartney will play multiple shows in Atlanta, Montreal and Chicago, with stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Nashville, Buffalo and more.

Fans can register now for presale access at PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com, with the presale opening Tuesday, July 15. While ticket prices have yet to be announced, a traditional Tuesday presale schedule suggests the general on‑sale will follow Friday, July 18, alongside venue‑ and promoter‑specific presales throughout the week. Additional details and official links will be posted on McCartney’s site. Tickets will also be available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members avoid the service fees common elsewhere — visit Paul McCartney Tickets for more information.

One of the most successful composers and performers in history, McCartney has earned 18 GRAMMY® Awards and twice entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His recent tours — including 2022’s “Got Back” outing and a headlining turn at Glastonbury — have been hailed for marathon, hit‑packed sets that showcase the timeless appeal of his catalog.

Date Venue and City September 29, 2025 Acrisure Arena — Palm Desert, CA October 4, 2025 Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV October 7, 2025 Isleta Amphitheater — Albuquerque, NM October 11, 2025 Coors Field — Denver, CO October 14, 2025 Casey’s Center — Des Moines, IA October 17, 2025 U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN October 22, 2025 BOK Center — Tulsa, OK October 29, 2025 Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA November 2, 2025 State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA November 3, 2025 State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA November 6, 2025 The Pinnacle — Nashville, TN November 8, 2025 Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH November 11, 2025 PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA November 14, 2025 KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY November 17, 2025 Bell Centre — Montreal, QC November 18, 2025 Bell Centre — Montreal, QC November 21, 2025 TD Coliseum — Hamilton, ON November 24, 2025 United Center — Chicago, IL November 25, 2025 United Center — Chicago, IL

Links above direct readers to either the artist’s official website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Claim a free one‑year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”