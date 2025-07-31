Paul Oakenfold & Crystal Method tickets on sale in NYC

Paul Oakenfold teams with electronic pioneers The Crystal Method for an all-night DJ spectacular at Webster Hall in New York City on Oct. 3, 2025. The set begins at 11:59 p.m., promising sunrise vibes as two icons of dance music celebrate decades of rave culture under one roof.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue and ScoreBig—the destination for EDM fans who want straightforward pricing without surprise fees.

Oakenfold’s résumé spans GRAMMY nominations, James Bond film scores and residencies from Ibiza to Las Vegas. The Crystal Method’s Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland helped define the big-beat era with hits “Busy Child” and “Name of the Game.” Together, they’ll spin progressive trance, breakbeat and classic anthems on Webster Hall’s state-of-the-art Funktion-One system.

The 136-year-old venue recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation that preserves its Gilded Age architecture while adding modern lighting rigs—ideal for marathon sets. New York ravers last saw Oakenfold at Governors Island in 2024; this club date offers an intimate alternative with room for only 1,500 dancers.

