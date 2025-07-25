PBR tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

PBR – Unleash The Beast gallops into Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 9, 2026, bringing the adrenaline of professional bull riding to the world’s most famous arena. This elite tour showcases top riders battling the toughest bulls in a pulse-pounding competition.

Tickets are now available for this wild ride. Fans can secure seats through MSG’s box office or ScoreBig, the go-to for live event tickets without hidden costs.

PBR’s NYC stop is always a marquee event, drawing fans of rodeo, sports, and extreme athleticism. Madison Square Garden provides an iconic setting for one of the tour’s most prestigious events.

Shop for PBR – Unleash The Beast tickets at Madison Square Garden on January 9, 2026

