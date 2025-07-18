Purity Ring Reveal North American Tour to Support New Record

Electronic pop duo Purity Ring has announced their return to the stage with the launch of their 2025 North American tour. Titled the place of my own tour, the trek marks the group’s first full headlining tour in several years, bringing their signature dreamy, synth-driven sound to cities across the U.S. this fall.

The tour kicks off October 13 in Ventura, California, and will travel through major markets including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Los Angeles before wrapping up November 12. In total, the tour will visit over 20 cities from coast to coast, giving fans a chance to experience Purity Ring’s immersive live performance in intimate venues nationwide.

Tickets for the duo’s tour are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the band’s official website. For full ticketing information, visit purityringthing.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Purity Ring Tickets

Purity Ring, comprised of Megan James and Corin Roddick, rose to prominence with their critically acclaimed debut album Shrines in 2012. Known for blending ethereal vocals with dark, glitchy beats, the duo has remained a staple of the electronic pop scene. Their latest work continues to expand on their sonic experimentation, and fans can expect a captivating mix of old favorites and new material on this tour.

Date Venue and City Shop 10/13 Majestic Theatre — Ventura, CA Tickets 10/14 The Warfield — San Francisco, CA Tickets 10/16 Showbox Sodo — Seattle, WA Tickets 10/17 Revolution Hall — Portland, OR Tickets 10/18 Knitting Factory — Boise, ID Tickets 10/20 The Depot — Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 10/21 Mission Ballroom — Denver, CO Tickets 10/23 First Avenue — Minneapolis, MN Tickets 10/24 Metro — Chicago, IL Tickets 10/25 Newport Music Hall — Columbus, OH Tickets 10/26 Globe Iron — Cleveland, OH Tickets 10/29 9:30 Club — Washington, DC Tickets 10/30 Brooklyn Steel — Brooklyn, NY Tickets 10/31 Union Transfer — Philadelphia, PA Tickets 11/01 Jefferson Theatre — Charlottesville, VA Tickets 11/03 Orange Peel — Asheville, NC Tickets 11/04 Buckhead Theatre — Atlanta, GA Tickets 11/05 Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville, TN Tickets 11/07 Granada Theater — Dallas, TX Tickets 11/08 ACL Live At The Moody Theater — Austin, TX Tickets 11/10 Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ Tickets 11/11 The Observatory — San Diego, CA Tickets 11/12 The Novo — Los Angeles, CA Tickets

