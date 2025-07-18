Purity Ring Reveal North American Tour to Support New Record

Electronic pop duo Purity Ring has announced their return to the stage with the launch of their 2025 North American tour. Titled the place of my own tour, the trek marks the group’s first full headlining tour in several years, bringing their signature dreamy, synth-driven sound to cities across the U.S. this fall.

The tour kicks off October 13 in Ventura, California, and will travel through major markets including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Los Angeles before wrapping up November 12. In total, the tour will visit over 20 cities from coast to coast, giving fans a chance to experience Purity Ring’s immersive live performance in intimate venues nationwide.

Tickets for the duo's tour are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the band's official website.

Purity Ring, comprised of Megan James and Corin Roddick, rose to prominence with their critically acclaimed debut album Shrines in 2012. Known for blending ethereal vocals with dark, glitchy beats, the duo has remained a staple of the electronic pop scene. Their latest work continues to expand on their sonic experimentation, and fans can expect a captivating mix of old favorites and new material on this tour.

Purity Ring place of my own tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
10/13Majestic Theatre — Ventura, CATickets
10/14The Warfield — San Francisco, CATickets
10/16Showbox Sodo — Seattle, WATickets
10/17Revolution Hall — Portland, ORTickets
10/18Knitting Factory — Boise, IDTickets
10/20The Depot — Salt Lake City, UTTickets
10/21Mission Ballroom — Denver, COTickets
10/23First Avenue — Minneapolis, MNTickets
10/24Metro — Chicago, ILTickets
10/25Newport Music Hall — Columbus, OHTickets
10/26Globe Iron — Cleveland, OHTickets
10/299:30 Club — Washington, DCTickets
10/30Brooklyn Steel — Brooklyn, NYTickets
10/31Union Transfer — Philadelphia, PATickets
11/01Jefferson Theatre — Charlottesville, VATickets
11/03Orange Peel — Asheville, NCTickets
11/04Buckhead Theatre — Atlanta, GATickets
11/05Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville, TNTickets
11/07Granada Theater — Dallas, TXTickets
11/08ACL Live At The Moody Theater — Austin, TXTickets
11/10Van Buren — Phoenix, AZTickets
11/11The Observatory — San Diego, CATickets
11/12The Novo — Los Angeles, CATickets

