Ray LaMontagne Pushes ‘Trouble’ Anniversary Tour to 2026 Following Medical Issues

Ray LaMontagne has postponed his “Trouble” anniversary tour to 2026, citing an unforeseen medical issue.

The singer-songwriter recently underwent emergency oral surgery that has resulted in a “lengthy healing process,” forcing the tour’s original 2025 plans to be shelved for the time being.

In a social media post, LaMontagne shared:

“Due to a lengthy healing process after an unexpected oral surgery, Ray LaMontagne’s 2025 North America Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour with The Weather Station has been rescheduled to 2026.“

The tour, which was set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of LaMontagne’s acclaimed debut album Trouble, will now launch next year, beginning August 23, 2026, at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In Nashville, LaMontagne will perform two consecutive nights at the Ryman Auditorium on September 4 and 5. The following month, he’s scheduled for another pair of shows at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion on September 25 and 26. Just days later, the singer will take the stage in Portland, Maine for a two-night engagement at the State Theatre on September 28 and 29.

The extended run will conclude with a three-night residency at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, where LaMontagne will perform October 1 through October 3.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit LaMontagne’s official website.

A complete list of new tour dates can be found below:

August 23, 2026 — Salt Lake City, UT — Red Butte Garden Amphitheater+

August 25, 2026 — Vail, CO — Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater+

August 26, 2026 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

August 28, 2026 — Omaha, NE — Holland Center+

August 29, 2026 — Highland Park, IL — Ravinia+

August 30, 2026 — Minneapolis, MN — Orpheum Theatre+

September 1, 2026 — Iowa City, IA — Hancher Auditorium+

September 2, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre+

September 4, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium+

September 5, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium+

September 6, 2026 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace+

September 8, 2026 — Syracuse, NY — The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater+

September 9, 2026 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts+

September 11, 2026 — Selbyville, DE — Freeman Arts Pavilion+

September 12, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met+

September 13, 2026 — Vienna, VA — Wolf Trap+

September 15, 2026 — Durham, NC — DPAC+

September 18, 2026 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium+

September 19, 2026 — Akron, OH — Akron Civic Theatre+

September 20, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre+

September 25, 2026 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion+

September 26, 2026 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion+

September 28, 2026 — Portland, ME — State Theatre+

September 29, 2026 — Portland, ME — State Theatre+

October 1, 2026 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre+

October 2, 2026 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre+

October 3, 2026 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre+

+with support from The Weather Station

May 20, 2026—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia Theatre

May 21, 2026—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia Theatre

May 22, 2026—Belfast, Ireland—Waterfront Hall

May 24, 2026—Sheffield, UK—City Hall

May 25, 2026—Nottingham, UK—Royal Concert Hall

May 27, 2026—Manchester, UK—O2 Apollo

May 28, 2026—Newcastle, UK—O2 City Hall

May 30, 2026—Glasgow, UK—SEC Armadillo

May 31, 2026—Edinburgh, UK—Usher Hall

June 2, 2026—Birmingham, UK—Symphony Hall

June 3, 2026—Bristol, UK—Beacon

June 5, 2026—Brighton, UK—Dome

June 6, 2026—Oxford, UK—New Theatre

June 8, 2026—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall

June 9, 2026—London, UK—Eventim Apollo