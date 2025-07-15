Real Estate Announces Fall 2025 Atlas Anniversary Tour

Real Estate will head out on tour this fall in celebration of their 2014 album Atlas.

The band has announced a 12-date North American theater tour marking the 11 year and 7 month anniversary of their third studio release.

The tour will begin September 10 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Ventura, Brooklyn, Toronto, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia before wrapping up on October 11 in Boston at Royale.

Joining Real Estate on select dates will be Jawdropped, Subtle Orange, and Trace Mountains as opening acts.

In a statement, the band shared, “Atlas was a pretty big record for us, and chances are if you’re reading this, it’s a pretty big record for you too. Nobody ever said, ‘I love Real Estate, but I hate their third LP, Atlas.’ And if they did say that, they never said it anywhere around us – and we read everything you guys write on the internet; some of it can get pretty weird,” they said.

“And so, on this momentous occasion, we will be bringing A CELEBRATION OF ATLAS to a city near you, to honor its 11 year and 7 month anniversary. We’ll be playing almost the entire album in its entirety (basically) and other lesser known tunes from the Atlas era. “

“We’ll also be playing a selection of our greatest hits, because we know you love those too. Please come and celebrate with us – we can’t wait to see you,” the band continued.

Tickets for the tour will be available through multiple presales ahead of the general public onsale. An artist presale begins July 16 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a local presale at noon the same day. General onsale starts July 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Real Estate’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

08/28 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

08/29 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge *

08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl *

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/10 – Los Angeles @ The Bellwether +

09/11 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall +

09/12 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall %

09/13 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sound Summit

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

10/01 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater ^

10/03 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s ^

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre ^

10/07 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale ^

* = w/ Tennis

+ = w/ Jawdropped

% = w/ Subtle Orange

^ = w/ Trace Mountains