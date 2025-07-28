Rising MAGA Musician Had Concert Permits Revoked in Cities Over ‘Safety Concerns’

Christian rocker and missionary Sean Feucht — who has garnered attention for his controversial MAGA views — has had a series of concert permits revoked amid “safety concerns.”

Last Wednesday, the musician was slated to begin a Canadian tour at the national historic site of York Redoubt in Halifax, Nova Scotia. However, the night before the concert, Parks Canada told Global News it revoked the organizer’s permit over “public safety concerns.”

Several residents in the area had taken to social media to share that they would protest outside of the event, if it moved forward.

“Due to evolving safety and security considerations based on confirmation of planned protests, input from law enforcement, and the security challenges with the configuration of York Redoubt, Parks Canada has reassessed the conditions of the permit and potential impacts to community members, visitors, concert attendees and event organizers,” Parks Canada said.

Feucht, known for speaking out against abortion rights and the LGBTQ community, ran as a Republican in California’s 3rd congressional district in 2020, but was unsuccessful. Previously, he’s hosted worship concerts to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Feucht called the cancellation “anti-Christian” and intolerant, noting in a video on social media that he would perform at a new location in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia.

The York Redoubt cancellation isn’t alone; a scheduled gig on Thursday was pulled by the City of Charlottetown due to “evolving public safety and security concerns.” The City noted in a statement on its website that it is “clear in its support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

Feucht’s gig on Thursday in Riverfront Park was also called-off by the City of Moncton in New Brunswick. In a social media post, the city said that “following a thorough review, the event was found to be non-compliant with the City’s Code of Conduct in City Facilities.”

“In addition, due to evolving safety and security considerations, including confirmation of planned protests, the City has determined that the event poses potential risks to the safety and security of community members, event attendees, and organizers,” the statement read.

A gig in Quebec City on Friday was cancelled, and the City of Vaughan denied a Special Event Permit for a show at Dufferin District Park on Sunday. While he moved forward with a show in Montreal on Friday, the City of Montreal fined an evangelical church for hosting the concert without a permit.

Feucht responded to the multiple cancellations:

Here’s the hard truth: If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word. But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist—and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk.

Feucht is set to stop in Rochester, New York next on September 8, followed by shows in Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Each stop on Feucht’s tour will be met with protests, and city officials are assessing whether or not to grant permits.