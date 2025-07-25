Robert Downey Jr., Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo to Appear at ‘All The President’s Men’ Benefit Reading

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons) / Mark Ruffalo (Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Kenneth Longergan (Manchester by the Sea), Julianne Moore (Far From Home), Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are Alright), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), and comic actor Ramy Youssef will perform a one-night-only reading of “All the President’s Men” this August.

The reading, set to take place on August 25 at 7 p.m. at the Guild Hall in East Hampton, is presented by the nonprofit arts and community hub The Center at West Park. Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey will direct the show, with more casting set to be announced at a later date.

The performance will be dedicated in memory of director Mark Brokaw, who passed away last month, as he is best known for contributing to theatre.

All The President’s Men, the 1976 film, delves into the story of two Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. The pair investigate the Watergate scandal, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Tickets to the reading will range between $1,000 and $10,000 and are available here.