Robert Plant Launches New Band ‘Saving Grace’ with Album, North American Tour

Robert Plant has announced the formation of a new band, Robert Plant & Saving Grace, along with plans to release the group’s debut album and embark on a North American tour this fall. The album is scheduled for release on September 26.

The group will tour the U.S. for the first time beginning October 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia. The initial run of twelve shows includes stops in Charlottesville, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver before wrapping up on November 18 at The Moore Theatre in Seattle.

The band includes vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. Together, they have been working on the album over a period of several years, recording between April 2019 and January 2025 in the Cotswolds and along the Welsh Borders.

In a statement, Plant described the collaboration as a positive and lighthearted experience.

“We laugh a lot, really,” he said. “I think that suits me. I like laughing. You know, I can’t find any reason to be too serious about anything. I’m not jaded.”

“The sweetness of the whole thing… These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before,” Plant continued. “They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

7/17 – Théâtre Antique – Vienne, FR

7/19 – Château de l’Empéri – Salon-de-Provence, FR

7/21 – Jaz in Marciac – Marciac, FR

7/23 – Festival de Carcassonne, Theatre Jean Deschamps – Carcassonne, FR

7/26 – Palacio De Congresos De Granada – Granada, ES

7/28 – Palau de les Arts – Valencia, ES

7/30 – Teatro Liceo, Milleni Concert Series – Barcelona, ES

10/30 – Capitol Theatre Wheeling – Wheeling, WV

11/02 – Paramount Theater of Charlottesville – Charlottesville, VA

11/03 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

11/05 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

11/06 – Boch Center Shubert Theatre – Boston, MA

11/08 – Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

11/10 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

11/12 – The Vic – Chicago, IL

11/13 – Old Town School of Folk Music – Chicago, IL

11/15 – Ellie Caulkins Opera House – Denver, CO

11/18 – The Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA