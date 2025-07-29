Rockettes Announce 100th Anniversary Christmas Spectacular Plans

The “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” will return to Radio City Music Hall from November 6, 2025, through January 4, 2026. The 2025 holiday season marks the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes and the 92nd season of the annual production.

To commemorate the milestone, the 2025 production will include special activations onsite at Radio City that highlight the history and legacy of the Rockettes. Attendees will also have access to exclusive centennial-themed merchandise.

The Christmas Spectacular features nine choreographed numbers in a 90-minute show, including longtime “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers.” The season will also include a Santa Claus-themed scene first introduced in 2024, set to Jerry Herman’s “We Need a Little Christmas” from Mame.

“The Christmas Spectacular seamlessly blends tradition with evolution—from numbers that have been performed since the show’s inception, to increasingly complex and athletic choreography,” Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President of Productions for Madison Square Garden Entertainment, said in a statement.

“The constant is the unparalleled Rockettes and the joy they bring as the stars of the show, and this Christmas will be no exception.”

The Rockettes are recognized as the longest-running precision dance company in the United States. Their style combines elements of ballet, jazz, tap, and modern dance. The company was founded in 1925 and has performed the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City since 1933. The show has been seen by more than 72 million people from around the world.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Rockettes website.