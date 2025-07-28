Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band Plot Headlining Tour Dates

Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band have unveiled an expansive run of upcoming performances, taking their signature blend of Americana and indie rock across the U.S. and Europe in the coming months.

The tour begins August 6 in Louisville, Kentucky, with stops throughout the Midwest before launching into a European leg that includes shows in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The group will then return to North America in late October, continuing through major cities like Los Angeles, Austin, and Seattle before wrapping up November 8 in Tolono, Illinois.

Several of the European dates, including shows in Amsterdam and Marlborough, will see Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band sharing the stage with MJ Lenderman & The Wind.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now through the band's official website at ryandavisandtheroadhouseband.com.

Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Wed. Aug. 6 Whirling Tiger – Louisville, KY Tickets Thu. Aug. 7 The Depot – Jeffersonville, IN Tickets Fri. Aug. 8 The Hideout – Chicago, IL Tickets Sat. Aug. 9 Shitty Barn – Spring Green, WI Tickets Wed. Aug. 20 Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL * Tickets Thu. Aug. 21 Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL * Tickets Fri. Aug. 22 Sound Knowledge – Marlborough, UK * Tickets Sat. Aug. 23 The Lexington – London, UK Tickets Sun. Aug. 24 The Blue Moon – Cambridge, UK Tickets

