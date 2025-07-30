Sam Smith tickets on sale for intimate Brooklyn shows

Grammy-winning vocalist Sam Smith will play three special nights at Williamsburg’s Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York, this October. The 1,000-capacity club welcomes the global pop star on Oct. 18, 22 and 29, 2025—offering fans an up-close experience far cozier than Smith’s arena dates abroad.

All three shows are on sale now. While a limited allotment is available at the venue, ScoreBig lists remaining inventory with its no hidden fee guarantee—ideal for fans who missed the initial rush.

Smith’s latest LP, buoyed by the smash “Unholy,” topped charts worldwide and showcased the singer’s evolution from soul-bearing ballads to dance-floor anthems. Warsaw, housed in the Polish National Home, is famous for its pierogi and punk-rock history but occasionally hosts marquee names; previous surprise guests include Lorde and Arctic Monkeys.

With only three New York City dates—and none larger—these gigs promise a rare opportunity to hear chart-toppers like “Stay With Me” and new cuts in an intimate setting. Expect robust demand from Tri-State fans eager for bragging-rights tickets.

