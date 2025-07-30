Seat Unique, KMJ Entertainment Ink Premium Ticketing Partnership

Seat Unique has announced a new multi-year partnership with KMJ Entertainment Group, becoming the official premium ticketing and hospitality partner for the live events company and its affiliated brands.

The deal will see Seat Unique offer fans exclusive access to bespoke premium experiences across KMJ’s expansive portfolio, which includes prominent event producers like Kilimanjaro Live and Fane. Kilimanjaro Live has promoted tours for major artists including Ed Sheeran, Simply Red and Stereophonics, while Fane is known for hosting high-profile conversations with public figures such as Barack Obama, Andy Murray and Dame Judi Dench.

Under the agreement, fans will be able to purchase premium ticket packages that go beyond standard admission, featuring curated moments like soundcheck access, meet-and-greets, and other artist-led experiences. Each package will be co-created with the artist and designed to offer unique value to fans, available exclusively through Seat Unique’s platform.

“More than ever, fans and audiences are seeking out elevated experiences,” said KMJ CEO Stuart Galbraith. “Working with Seat Unique will help us at KMJ to unlock these experiences and deliver them at scale.”

Robin Sherry, CEO and founder of Seat Unique, described the partnership as a step toward redefining live entertainment access. “By working directly with KMJ’s world-class promoters and the artists themselves, we can deliver experiences that are authentic, original and genuinely unforgettable,” he said.

The collaboration is already underway, debuting with premium offerings for Seat Unique Presents: An Evening With Barack Obama. Additional experiences tied to upcoming concerts and events across KMJ’s brands are expected to follow.

Seat Unique, which partners with venues like Wembley Stadium and rights holders including Everton Football Club and the Jacksonville Jaguars UK, has grown rapidly in recent years. The company ranked in the top five of both the 2024 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 and the Sifted 100: UK & Ireland.

KMJ Entertainment, originally founded in 2008 as Kilimanjaro Live, now includes 16 companies and sells more than four million tickets annually across music, comedy, theater, and family events.