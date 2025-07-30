SECUTIX Tapped as Official Ticketing Partner for 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has selected SECUTIX as the official ticketing services partner for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the organizations announced this week.

The tournament, scheduled for June 12 to July 5, 2026, is poised to be the largest Women’s T20 World Cup to-date, featuring 12 teams competing in 33 matches across seven venues in England and Wales. Organizers anticipate record-breaking attendance, positioning the event as a milestone for women’s cricket.

As part of the agreement, SECUTIX will oversee all aspects of the ticketing operation, including sales, fulfilment, payment processing, on-site operations, and fan support. The deal also marks the debut of SECUTIX’s FAN4LIFE full-service project offering, which includes assigning a dedicated Head of Ticketing for the tournament and integrating mobile ticketing into the official ICC app.

“With SECUTIX and their FAN4LIFE team supporting our ticketing operations, we’re confident in delivering an exceptional fan experience,” David Payne, Head of Product and Data at the ECB, said in a statement. “Their full-service approach allows us to focus on creating a world-class tournament while they manage the complexities of ticketing, ensuring our fans and commercial partners receive the service and experience they deserve.”

The seven host venues include Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, and Lord’s, which will also stage the tournament final.

SECUTIX already works with a number of Division One counties and handled ticketing for The Hundred and the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in 2024. The partnership with the ECB for next year’s women’s tournament further expands the company’s footprint in the sport.

“Women’s cricket is experiencing unprecedented growth, and the expanded tournament next summer promises to be a spectacular celebration of the sport,” David Hornby, Vice President UK, Ireland, and FAN4LIFE at SECUTIX, noted in a press release. “We’re excited to support the ECB in delivering a landmark event and continuing to grow the fanbase for the women’s game.”

The tournament kicks off with England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12, with the championship match scheduled for July 5 at Lord’s. A public ticket ballot opens July 30.