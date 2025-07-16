Set It Off Unveil ‘The Self-Titled’ Tour to Support New Record

Pop-rock’s Set It Off have officially announced new headlining tour dates, set to bring their high-energy performances to cities across North America this fall.

The tour launches on October 28 in Atlanta, Georgia and continues through December 10, where it will wrap in Raleigh, North Carolina. Along the way, Set It Off will perform in cities including Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, and New York City. Venues range from intimate clubs to larger concert halls, offering fans a variety of ways to experience the band’s live show.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, July 15 at 12 p.m. ET. Additional presales will take place throughout the week leading up to the general onsale beginning Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time via setitoffband.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Visit Set It Off Tickets.

Formed in 2008, Set It Off has garnered attention for their dynamic blend of pop-punk, rock, and orchestral elements., known for their theatrical live performances and genre-bending sound. The Cody Carson-fronted band will be touring in support of their new, self-titled record, due November 9.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do an entire headline tour on the back of a brand new album and we can’t WAIT get back on the road and celebrate the release of our first completely independent self-titled album with all of our amazing fans!” vocalist Cody Carson said in a statement. “This album was made with our live show in mind. The energy level of these shows is going to be out of control and we can’t wait for you to see why we named ourselves Set It Off in the first place!

Set It Off | The Self-Titled Tour 2025