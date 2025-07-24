Sevendust Announces ‘Southside Double Wide’ Acoustic Tour

By Victoria Drum 4 minutes ago

Sevendust has announced a 21-date acoustic tour across the United States this fall. The tour will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their 2004 album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live and will feature special guest Cory Marks on all dates.

The tour will begin on November 14 in Columbia, Missouri, at The Blue Note. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Nashville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Kansas City, New Orleans and Dallas before wrapping up on December 12 in San Antonio at Aztec Theatre.

A Live Nation pre-sale for tickets will start on July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can use the code LIGHTS to access early tickets. The general on-sale begins July 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Notably, before the fall acoustic run, Sevendust will appear with Creed for select shows in August. They are also slated to perform at Mid Summer Music Fest on July 26.  

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Sevendust website

A complete list of tour dates can be found below: 

Sevendust 2025 Tour Dates

07/26 – Menahga, MN @ Mid Summer Music Fest

08/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre 

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic 

09/26 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

11/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note 

11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland 

11/16 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center 

11/18 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion 

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre 

11/21 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre 

11/22 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre 

11/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE 

11/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe 

11/26 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts 

11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore 

11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom 

11/30 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom 

12/02 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center 

12/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre 

12/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman 

12/06 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt 

12/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn 

12/09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore 

12/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues 

12/11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre 

12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre 