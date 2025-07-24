Sevendust Announces ‘Southside Double Wide’ Acoustic Tour

Sevendust has announced a 21-date acoustic tour across the United States this fall. The tour will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their 2004 album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live and will feature special guest Cory Marks on all dates.
The tour will begin on November 14 in Columbia, Missouri, at The Blue Note. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Nashville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Kansas City, New Orleans and Dallas before wrapping up on December 12 in San Antonio at Aztec Theatre.
A Live Nation pre-sale for tickets will start on July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can use the code LIGHTS to access early tickets. The general on-sale begins July 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
Notably, before the fall acoustic run, Sevendust will appear with Creed for select shows in August. They are also slated to perform at Mid Summer Music Fest on July 26.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Sevendust website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Sevendust 2025 Tour Dates
07/26 – Menahga, MN @ Mid Summer Music Fest
08/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
09/26 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
11/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland
11/16 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
11/18 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre
11/21 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
11/22 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
11/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
11/26 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts
11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/30 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
12/02 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
12/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
12/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
12/06 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
12/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
12/09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
12/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre