Sevendust Announces ‘Southside Double Wide’ Acoustic Tour

Sevendust has announced a 21-date acoustic tour across the United States this fall. The tour will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their 2004 album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live and will feature special guest Cory Marks on all dates.

The tour will begin on November 14 in Columbia, Missouri, at The Blue Note. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Nashville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Kansas City, New Orleans and Dallas before wrapping up on December 12 in San Antonio at Aztec Theatre.

A Live Nation pre-sale for tickets will start on July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can use the code LIGHTS to access early tickets. The general on-sale begins July 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Notably, before the fall acoustic run, Sevendust will appear with Creed for select shows in August. They are also slated to perform at Mid Summer Music Fest on July 26.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Sevendust website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

07/26 – Menahga, MN @ Mid Summer Music Fest

08/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

09/26 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

11/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

11/15 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland

11/16 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

11/18 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre

11/21 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

11/22 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

11/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

11/26 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts

11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/30 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

12/02 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

12/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

12/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

12/06 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

12/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

12/09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

12/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre