Seventeen Reveal Additional World Tour Dates

Global K-pop sensation Seventeen is set to hit the road this fall with their highly anticipated “Seventeen World Tour [New_]”, hitting arenas across North America.

The tour kicks-off October 11 at the Tacoma Dome in Washington and spans major cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, and Washington, DC. Each city will host back-to-back performances, allowing fans multiple opportunities to experience the group’s dynamic live show.

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR “FOLLOW” AGAIN 🔁

🇺🇸 NORTH AMERICA
General On Sale: AUG 6, 3PM ET
CARAT MEMBERSHIP PRESALE: AUG 5, 3PM – 9:59PM (local)
Register now via Weverse for presale access until AUG 3, 10PM ET

More info: https://t.co/KhnrsnzHXZ

#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 pic.twitter.com/5uzQkJejtd— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) April 23, 2024

Tickets for the Seventeen World Tour [New_] go on sale to the general public beginning August 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans who are part of the official CARAT membership can participate in a presale starting August 5 from 3 p.m. to 9:59 p.m. local time. Presale registration is now open via Weverse and will close August 3 at 10 p.m. ET. For full ticketing information, visit the official Seventeen website. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating typical service fees—browse Seventeen Tickets.

Since their 2015 debut, Seventeen has risen to become one of K-pop’s top global acts, known for their synchronized choreography, self-produced music, and devoted fanbase.

Find Seventeen’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

Seventeen World Tour [New_] Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
October 11Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WATickets
October 16BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CATickets
October 17BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CATickets
October 21Moody Center – Austin, TXTickets
October 22Moody Center – Austin, TXTickets
October 26Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FLTickets
October 27Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FLTickets
October 29Capital One Arena – Washington, DCTickets
October 30Capital One Arena – Washington, DCTickets

