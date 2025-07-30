Seventeen Reveal Additional World Tour Dates

Global K-pop sensation Seventeen is set to hit the road this fall with their highly anticipated “Seventeen World Tour [New_]”, hitting arenas across North America.

The tour kicks-off October 11 at the Tacoma Dome in Washington and spans major cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, and Washington, DC. Each city will host back-to-back performances, allowing fans multiple opportunities to experience the group’s dynamic live show.

Tickets for the Seventeen World Tour [New_] go on sale to the general public beginning August 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans who are part of the official CARAT membership can participate in a presale starting August 5 from 3 p.m. to 9:59 p.m. local time. Presale registration is now open via Weverse and will close August 3 at 10 p.m. ET. For full ticketing information, visit the official Seventeen website. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating typical service fees—browse Seventeen Tickets.

Since their 2015 debut, Seventeen has risen to become one of K-pop’s top global acts, known for their synchronized choreography, self-produced music, and devoted fanbase.

Find Seventeen’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop October 11 Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA Tickets October 16 BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA Tickets October 17 BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA Tickets October 21 Moody Center – Austin, TX Tickets October 22 Moody Center – Austin, TX Tickets October 26 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL Tickets October 27 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL Tickets October 29 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC Tickets October 30 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC Tickets

