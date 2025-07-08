Spiritbox to Round-Out 2025 with Headlining Tour Featuring Periphery, Honey Revenge

Spiritbox is celebrating a massively successful year with news of a headlining tour to round-out 2025.

The metal group will kick-off the ‘Tsunami Sea’ North American tour in Ontario, California at the Toyota Arena on November 12. From there, they’ll appear in Nashville, Cincinnati, Detroit, Virginia Beach, Lancaster, and Kansas City, stopping at venues like Las Vegas’ Pearl Concert Theater, The Armory in Minneapolis, and The Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island. The trek is set to conclude at Wallingford, Connecticut’s Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

Throughout the tour, the metal veterans of Periphery will provide direct support, with rising pop-punk act Honey Revenge opening the show.

Tickets for the tour are available starting with a presale on Tuesday, July 8 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, followed by a general on sale Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The Courtney LaPlante-fronted group dropped their sophomore record Tsnunami Sea this March, which included singles “Soft Spine,” “Perfect Soul,” and “No Loss, No Love.” The record, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart, follows their 2021 debut Eternal Blue.

Find Spiritbox’s full list of headlining tour dates below:

Spiritbox | ‘Tsunami Sea’ North American Tour 2025

Nov. 12 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Nov. 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater

Nov. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

Nov. 18 – Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Nov. 19 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Nov. 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Nov. 22 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Nov. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

Nov. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

Nov. 26 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Center

Nov. 28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

Nov. 29 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

Nov. 30 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Dec. 2 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Special Event Center

Dec. 3 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

Dec. 5 – Lancaster, Pa. @ Freedom Hall

Dec. 6 – Kingston, R.I.. @ The Ryan Center

Dec. 7 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre



