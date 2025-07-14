Stereophonics Announce U.S. Fall Tour, U.K. Arena Dates for 2025

Stereophonics have announced new headlining tour dates in the United States this fall, followed by a run of arena shows in the United Kingdom this December. The news comes as the band wraps a recent stretch of performances across North America and Europe.

The upcoming U.S. dates will see the Welsh rock band make stops in Nashville, Austin, and Dallas. In addition to club and theater shows, the band is also slated to appear at several fall festivals.

Following the U.S. leg, Stereophonics are scheduled for a U.K. arena tour in December 2025. The newly confirmed shows include stops in cities such as Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

The tour news follows the release of Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait, the band’s thirteenth studio album. The record debuted at number one on the U.K. Albums Chart, marking Stereophonics’ ninth album to top the chart since their 1997 debut.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Stereophonics’ official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sept. 20 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

Sept. 21 – Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA

Sept. 23 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

Sept. 24 – Granada Theatre – Dallas, TX

Sept. 26 – Ohana Music Festival – Dana Point, CA

Sept. 27 – Humphrey’s Concert By The Bay – San Diego, CA

Dec 4 – Motorpoint Arena – Nottingham, England

Dec 6 – Utilita Arena – Newcastle, England

Dec 7 – Utilita Arena – Sheffield, England

Dec 9 – P&J Live – Aberdeen, Scotland

Dec 10 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland

Dec 12 – Co-op Live – Manchester, England

Dec 13 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England

Dec 16 – M&S Bank Arena – Liverpool, England

Dec 18 – The O2 – London, England