Steve Miller Band Cancels 2025 Tour

The Steve Miller Band has canceled its entire 2025 U.S. tour, citing concerns over extreme weather conditions that could pose safety risks to fans, crew, and band members.

The cancellation was announced in a statement posted to the band’s website and social media. The group pointed to growing threats from climate-related events, including extreme heat, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires, as reasons for calling off the tour.

“You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts,” the statement read.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So…”

“You can blame it on the weather…The tour is cancelled.”

The 31-date tour was scheduled to begin on August 13 at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and make stops in cities such as Atlantic City, Memphis, St. Augustine, Tampa, Las Vegas and San Diego before wrapping up on November 8 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

No specific weather events were mentioned in the announcement, and the band did not indicate any plans to reschedule the dates. “Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again,” the statement concluded.

