Study: Gen Z Ticket Buyers Shift to Early-Bird Deals

Gen Z ticket buyers are flipping the script on their reputation for procrastination, with new data showing a significant rise in early ticket purchases among younger consumers.

According to a new industry analysis by ticketing platform Weeztix, the average age of “Late Bird” ticket buyers was 24 in 2023—compared to 30 for “Early Birds”—indicating a clear generational split in purchasing behavior. But that gap has vanished in 2024 and early 2025. The average age of buyers is now consistent across all sales phases, signaling a major behavioral shift among younger fans.

Data graph via Weeztix

The data, pulled from more than 2,500 events across the Netherlands and Belgium, reveals that Gen Z consumers are now more likely to buy tickets early, often at lower prices. That’s a notable change from past years, when many waited until the last minute and paid a premium for it.

“This change marks a clear shift in consumer behavior,” the report noted. “Gen Z is now prioritizing value and choosing to purchase tickets earlier in the cycle for a better price.”

The findings suggest that event organizers may need to rethink their pricing strategies and promotional timelines. With early-bird deals now resonating more with younger audiences, front-loading sales campaigns could help drive conversions and lock in attendance earlier.

Weeztix, which provides independent ticketing services to event organizers, compiled the report based on trends in visitor behavior, ticket pricing, and audience demographics for music festivals and club events in the region. It compared first-half data from 2023, 2024, and 2025.

As the market continues to evolve, the report underscores a key takeaway for promoters: Gen Z isn’t just showing up—they’re planning ahead.