The Brian Jonestown Massacre Unveils North American Tour

The Brian Jonestown Massacre has announced a run of fall tour dates across North America. The newly revealed tour will span nearly three months, hitting major markets in both the U.S. and Canada beginning this September.

The tour launches September 3 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina, and will wind its way through cities including Atlanta, New York, Montreal, Chicago, Austin, and Seattle. The final leg takes the band to the West Coast, wrapping up with two shows at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom on November 22 and 23.

Special guests Cast will join The Brian Jonestown Massacre for select dates, including stops in New York and Philadelphia.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Fans can find more ticketing details by visiting the band’s official website at thebrianjonestownmassacre.com. Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit The Brian Jonestown Massacre Tickets for more information.

Formed in the early 1990s, The Brian Jonestown Massacre has earned a cult following with their prolific output and genre-defying sound. Known for their influence on the psychedelic revival and a notoriously uncompromising attitude toward the music industry, the group continues to command strong audiences across the globe.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop 9/03 Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC Tickets 9/04 Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA Tickets 9/05 Basement East – Nashville, TN Tickets 9/06 Orange Peel – Asheville, NC Tickets 9/08 9:30 Club – Washington, DC Tickets 9/09 Webster Hall – New York, NY * Tickets 9/10 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA * Tickets 9/12 The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA Tickets 9/13 Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC Tickets 9/14 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON Tickets 9/16 Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH Tickets 9/17 Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI Tickets 9/18 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY Tickets 9/19 Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN Tickets 9/20 Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI Tickets 9/22 Metro – Chicago, IL Tickets 9/23 Slowdown – Omaha, NE Tickets 9/24 recordBar – Kansas City, MO Tickets 9/26 Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX Tickets 9/27 Levitation – Austin, TX Tickets 9/28 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX Tickets 10/31 Music Box – San Diego, CA Tickets 11/01 Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA Tickets 11/02 Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA Tickets 11/04 SLO Brew – San Luis Obispo, CA Tickets 11/06 Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NV Tickets 11/07 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Tickets 11/08 Tumbleroot – Santa Fe, NM Tickets 11/10 Gothic Theater – Englewood, CO Tickets 11/11 Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO Tickets 11/13 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 11/14 Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID Tickets 11/15 The Showbox – Seattle, WA Tickets 11/16 The Pearl – Vancouver, BC Tickets 11/18 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR Tickets 11/20 Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA Tickets 11/21 Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA Tickets 11/22 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA Tickets 11/23 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA Tickets

