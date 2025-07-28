The Brian Jonestown Massacre Unveils North American Tour

By Victoria Drum 1 hour ago

The Brian Jonestown Massacre has announced a run of fall tour dates across North America. The newly revealed tour will span nearly three months, hitting major markets in both the U.S. and Canada beginning this September.

The tour launches September 3 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina, and will wind its way through cities including Atlanta, New York, Montreal, Chicago, Austin, and Seattle. The final leg takes the band to the West Coast, wrapping up with two shows at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom on November 22 and 23.

Special guests Cast will join The Brian Jonestown Massacre for select dates, including stops in New York and Philadelphia.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Fans can find more ticketing details by visiting the band’s official website at thebrianjonestownmassacre.com. Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit The Brian Jonestown Massacre Tickets for more information.

Advertisement

Formed in the early 1990s, The Brian Jonestown Massacre has earned a cult following with their prolific output and genre-defying sound. Known for their influence on the psychedelic revival and a notoriously uncompromising attitude toward the music industry, the group continues to command strong audiences across the globe.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
9/03Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NCTickets
9/04Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GATickets
9/05Basement East – Nashville, TNTickets
9/06Orange Peel – Asheville, NCTickets
9/089:30 Club – Washington, DCTickets
9/09Webster Hall – New York, NY *Tickets
9/10Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA *Tickets
9/12The Sinclair – Cambridge, MATickets
9/13Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QCTickets
9/14Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ONTickets
9/16Globe Iron – Cleveland, OHTickets
9/17Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MITickets
9/18Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KYTickets
9/19Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, INTickets
9/20Majestic Theatre – Madison, WITickets
9/22Metro – Chicago, ILTickets
9/23Slowdown – Omaha, NETickets
9/24recordBar – Kansas City, MOTickets
9/26Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TXTickets
9/27Levitation – Austin, TXTickets
9/28White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TXTickets
10/31Music Box – San Diego, CATickets
11/01Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CATickets
11/02Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CATickets
11/04SLO Brew – San Luis Obispo, CATickets
11/06Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NVTickets
11/07The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZTickets
11/08Tumbleroot – Santa Fe, NMTickets
11/10Gothic Theater – Englewood, COTickets
11/11Fox Theatre – Boulder, COTickets
11/13Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
11/14Shrine Social Club – Boise, IDTickets
11/15The Showbox – Seattle, WATickets
11/16The Pearl – Vancouver, BCTickets
11/18Revolution Hall – Portland, ORTickets
11/20Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CATickets
11/21Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CATickets
11/22Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CATickets
11/23Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CATickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”