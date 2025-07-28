The Brian Jonestown Massacre Unveils North American Tour

The Brian Jonestown Massacre has announced a run of fall tour dates across North America. The newly revealed tour will span nearly three months, hitting major markets in both the U.S. and Canada beginning this September.
The tour launches September 3 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina, and will wind its way through cities including Atlanta, New York, Montreal, Chicago, Austin, and Seattle. The final leg takes the band to the West Coast, wrapping up with two shows at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom on November 22 and 23.
Special guests Cast will join The Brian Jonestown Massacre for select dates, including stops in New York and Philadelphia.
Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Fans can find more ticketing details by visiting the band's official website at thebrianjonestownmassacre.com.
Formed in the early 1990s, The Brian Jonestown Massacre has earned a cult following with their prolific output and genre-defying sound. Known for their influence on the psychedelic revival and a notoriously uncompromising attitude toward the music industry, the group continues to command strong audiences across the globe.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|9/03
|Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC
|Tickets
|9/04
|Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|9/05
|Basement East – Nashville, TN
|Tickets
|9/06
|Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
|Tickets
|9/08
|9:30 Club – Washington, DC
|Tickets
|9/09
|Webster Hall – New York, NY *
|Tickets
|9/10
|Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA *
|Tickets
|9/12
|The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA
|Tickets
|9/13
|Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC
|Tickets
|9/14
|Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|9/16
|Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH
|Tickets
|9/17
|Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI
|Tickets
|9/18
|Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
|Tickets
|9/19
|Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN
|Tickets
|9/20
|Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI
|Tickets
|9/22
|Metro – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|9/23
|Slowdown – Omaha, NE
|Tickets
|9/24
|recordBar – Kansas City, MO
|Tickets
|9/26
|Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|9/27
|Levitation – Austin, TX
|Tickets
|9/28
|White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
|Tickets
|10/31
|Music Box – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|11/01
|Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA
|Tickets
|11/02
|Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA
|Tickets
|11/04
|SLO Brew – San Luis Obispo, CA
|Tickets
|11/06
|Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|11/07
|The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|11/08
|Tumbleroot – Santa Fe, NM
|Tickets
|11/10
|Gothic Theater – Englewood, CO
|Tickets
|11/11
|Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO
|Tickets
|11/13
|Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|11/14
|Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID
|Tickets
|11/15
|The Showbox – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|11/16
|The Pearl – Vancouver, BC
|Tickets
|11/18
|Revolution Hall – Portland, OR
|Tickets
|11/20
|Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|11/21
|Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA
|Tickets
|11/22
|Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|11/23
|Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
