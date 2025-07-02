The Lemonheads Plot North American Tour Ahead of First Record in 13 Years

Alternative rock pioneers The Lemonheads have announced a sweeping tour across Europe and North America, with dates set from August through December 2025. The band, led by Evan Dando, will hit major cities in the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, mainland Europe, and the United States, bringing their beloved catalog of ’90s alt-rock anthems to fans worldwide.

The extensive run kicks off August 13 at Rough Trade East in London, followed by a series of UK and Irish dates before venturing through Scandinavia and continental Europe. After a brief break, the band resumes in the U.S. beginning November 11 in Birmingham, Alabama, with stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville on December 20.

Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now. Fans can find more details and ticketing options by visiting the band’s official website at thelemonheads.net. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by skipping standard service fees. The Lemonheads Tickets

Known for their signature mix of jangly guitars and melodic hooks, The Lemonheads rose to fame in the early ’90s with hits like “Into Your Arms” and their iconic cover of “Mrs. Robinson.” They will be touring in support of Love Chant, their first record in 19 years. The LP is due October 24 via Fire Records.

Find The Lemonheads’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop 08/13 Rough Trade East – London, UK Tickets 08/14 Roadmender – Northampton, UK Tickets 08/15 Rock N Roll Circus – Norwich, UK Tickets 08/16 O2 Ritz – Manchester, UK Tickets 08/17 Garage – Glasgow, UK Tickets 08/19 Limelight – Belfast, UK Tickets 08/20 Dolans Warehouse – Limerick, IE Tickets 08/21 Cyprus Avenue – Cork, IE Tickets 08/23 Bank Lane – Waterford, IE Tickets 08/24 Academy – Dublin, IE Tickets 08/26 Foundry – Sheffield, UK Tickets 08/27 Electric Ballroom – London, UK Tickets 08/28 Electric Ballroom – London, UK Tickets 08/29 Debaser Strand – Stockholm, SE Tickets 08/30 John Dee – Oslo, NO Tickets 09/01 Byscenen – Trondheim, NO Tickets 09/04 Loppen – Copenhagen, DK Tickets 09/05 Molotow Club – Hamburg, DE Tickets 09/06 Crammerock Festival – Stekene, BE † Tickets 09/08 Melkweg Oz – Amsterdam, NL Tickets 09/09 Luxor – Cologne, DE Tickets 09/11 Frannz Club – Berlin, DE Tickets 09/12 Proxima – Warsaw, PL Tickets 09/16 Vintage Industrial Bar – Zagreb, HR Tickets 09/23 Sala Wagon – Madrid, ES Tickets 09/24 LAV2 – Lisbon, PT Tickets 09/26 Apolo 2 – Barcelona, ES Tickets 09/27 Visorfest – Valencia, ES † Tickets 11/11 WORKPLAY – Birmingham, AL Tickets

