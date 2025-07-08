The Rapture Reunite for International Tour Starting This Fall

The Rapture is heading back on the road with a 2025 international tour, marking their first official run of live dates in more than a decade.
The tour will begin on September 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn and Boston before wrapping up the North American leg on October 10 in Washington DC at 9:30 Club.
In November, The Rapture will head to Europe for shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris before their final performance on November 23 in Barcelona.
Led by frontman Luke Jenner, The Rapture last performed live in March 2020 with a one-off show at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of concerts and live events. Before that, the band had not toured since 2011.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates will open on Wednesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can use the pre-sale code LIGHTS to access early tickets. The general public on-sale will follow on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Rapture’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The Rapture 2025 Tour Dates
09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
11/13 – London, UK @ Troxy
11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/20 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
11/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2