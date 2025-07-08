The Rapture Reunite for International Tour Starting This Fall

The Rapture is heading back on the road with a 2025 international tour, marking their first official run of live dates in more than a decade.

The tour will begin on September 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn and Boston before wrapping up the North American leg on October 10 in Washington DC at 9:30 Club.

In November, The Rapture will head to Europe for shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris before their final performance on November 23 in Barcelona.

Led by frontman Luke Jenner, The Rapture last performed live in March 2020 with a one-off show at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of concerts and live events. Before that, the band had not toured since 2011.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates will open on Wednesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can use the pre-sale code LIGHTS to access early tickets. The general public on-sale will follow on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Rapture’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

11/13 – London, UK @ Troxy

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/20 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

11/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2