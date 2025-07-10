The Sword Extends Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour

The Sword have announced additional dates for their Warp Riders 15th anniversary tour. The newly added shows will extend the trek through October 2025

The fall leg of the tour will begin on September 27 in Oklahoma City. From there, the band is set to visit cities such as St. Louis, Omaha, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit. Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Orlando before wrapping up on October 26 in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl.

Support on the tour will come from Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol and Pink Fuzz through October 11. After that, Moon Destroys will join as support for the remainder of the newly announced dates.

Tickets for the additional shows will go on sale starting with a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access the pre-sale using the code LIGHTS. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

In a statement, frontman JD Cronise encouraged fans to take advantage of this opportunity. “This is probably the only chance people will have to see us perform the entire album, so don’t miss out,” he said.

The Sword is set to hit the road on August 17 in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom. From there, the band will continue their previously announced run in cities like Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and San Diego before concluding their August dates on the 30 in Los Angeles at The Bellwether.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Sword’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

08/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar ^

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

08/22 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

08/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s ^

08/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater ^

08/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

08/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

08/29 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern ^

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether ^

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall ^

09/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

09/29 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater ^

10/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge ^

10/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation ^

10/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

10/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre ^

10/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

10/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/15 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

10/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom #

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

10/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre #

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

10/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #

10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

^ = w/ Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol and Pink Fuzz

# = w/ Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol and Moon Destroys