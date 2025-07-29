Thundercat Plots 2025 North American Headlining Tour

Bassist, singer, and producer Thundercat has announced a string of fall tour dates across North America, bringing his signature blend of funk, jazz, and R&B to major cities beginning in mid-October.

The newly announced shows kick off October 15 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta and continue through November 11 with a final stop at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. Along the way, Thundercat will make appearances in cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more, including a performance at Miami’s III Points Festival on October 17.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale will follow starting Monday, August 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing information at Thundercat’s official website. Tickets will also be available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Thundercat Tickets for more.

Thundercat, born Stephen Bruner, has carved a unique niche in the modern music landscape, known for his virtuosic bass playing and collaborations with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and Silk Sonic. His 2020 album It Is What It Is earned a Grammy Award.

Find Thundercat’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City 10/15 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA 10/17 III Points Festival – Miami, FL 10/25 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY 10/28 The Anthem – Washington, DC 10/29 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA 10/30 Roadrunner – Boston, MA 11/01 Massey Hall – Toronto, ON 11/07 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL 11/11 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.